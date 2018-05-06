Maoists kill villager they suspected to be police informer

MAOISTS claimed to have killed an alleged police informer at Horekasa village in Dhanora tehsil of Gadchiroli late Friday. A press note issued by Gadchiroli police said Pandorang Pada (45) was shot dead by a group of Maoists around midnight. He was forcefully taken away despite his wife, daughter and villagers trying to stop the Maoists, it added.

A note allegedly left by the Chatgaon area committee of Maoists at the crime spot blamed Pada for the death of cadre Rajita in an encounter in May 2016. The killing follows two police operations against Maoists on April 22 and 23.

In another development, a pamphlet released by south sub-zonal bureau of CPI (Maoist) has claimed that 42 of their cadres were killed in the two police operations in Gadchiroli. Calling for revenge for the “brutal genocide” by the police, it stated: “Our 42 workers were killed in the brutal genocide by hired policemen of Brahminical and fascist RSS and BJP. Our red salute to the martyrs and we will fulfil their dreams by killing the policemen of the fascist forces…”

