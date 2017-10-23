Maoists kill tribal man on suspicion of being police informer

The police rushed to the spot and recovered his body from the forest last evening, the ASP said. The body was later sent for postmortem, he said. (Representational photo) The police rushed to the spot and recovered his body from the forest last evening, the ASP said. The body was later sent for postmortem, he said. (Representational photo)

Maoists allegedly kidnapped and killed a tribal man in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district suspecting him to be a police informer, police said today. As per preliminary information, the armed ultras abducted Made Babu Rao (45) on October 19 from Kandulnar village, located around 450 kms from here, Bijapur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Though no complaint was lodged about his abduction, the matter came to light yesterday when some villagers informed the police that Rao was allegedly murdered on the night of October 20 by Naxals after they held a ‘jan adalat’ (people’s court or kangaroo court) in a forest near Kadulnar, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and recovered his body from the forest last evening, the ASP said. The body was later sent for postmortem, he said. “As per preliminary reports, the Naxals beat up Rao with sticks after tying his hands while branding him as a police informer at the jan adalat,” Garg said.

The police have launched a combing operation in the region to trace the ultras, he added.

