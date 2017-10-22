Maoists kill tribal man on suspicion of being police informer

Maoists today gunned down a tribal man in Odisha’s Malkangiri district suspecting him to be a police informer, police said. The incident happened in broad daylight in Chitrakonda area of the district. A group of armed ultras opened fire at Sama Pangi near Chitrakonda ghat, killing him on the spot, said Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena.

They then disappeared into a nearby forest, he said. He said Pangi was on the hit list of the Naxals, who had accused him of being a police informer, and they had attacked him two years ago.

Following the attack, Pangi, who was a resident of Jantri in the Maoist-affected district, had left his native village and shifted to the present location, the police officer said.

Combing and search operations were stepped up in Chitrakonda after Pangi’s killing, the SP added. His body was sent for post-mortem examination, the SP informed.

The SP also said that ration was delivered to the Kunturpadar BSF camp with the help of a chopper today since the Maoists had looted at least two vessel-load of grocery items being sent to the camp on October 16.

The rebels had allegedly attacked country made boats carrying grocery items near Totapadar, thrashed policemen and looted food items.

The chopper would be stationed in the district for a few days and if necessary, it would be utilised for anti-Maoist operations too, Meena said. The Maoists allegedly killed a man in the state’s Kandhamal district yesterday.

