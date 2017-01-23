Maoists kill contractor in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district

A contractor was on Sunday evening killed by suspected Maoists under Gola police station area of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. (Representational Image) A contractor was on Sunday evening killed by suspected Maoists under Gola police station area of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. (Representational Image)

A contractor was on Sunday evening killed by suspected Maoists under Gola police station area of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. Maoists left pamphlets warning people not to extract levy in their name. According to the police, Thakur Mahato, a resident of Korambe village under Gola development Block, had gone missing from outside his house late Sunday afternoon. His body was later found in the evening in a market near his village. The body bore injuries suspected to be inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. It also appeared that the Maoists had shot him. The police recovered three or four pamphlets from the spot. These pamphlets contained warning against anybody extracting levy from miners, business or traders in the name of CPI (Maoists).

“We are suspecting that Maoists targeted him apparently because he had not paid heed to their demands,” said a police officer. Following the incident, the family members of the victim and residents of the area blocked the main road for a few hours demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Initial investigation revealed that Mahato was into road projects and was known to be fairly successful in his area. Police officials said that Maoists have been rattled by the success of security forces against them and were trying to extend their reign of terror by targeting people, whom they suspect to be police informers or refuse to pay heed to their demands for money.

