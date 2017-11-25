Maoists hit agency working on Jagdishpur-Haldia gas pipeline

“City SP Gaya has been asked to submit a report on the incident,” the IG said. (Representational photo) “City SP Gaya has been asked to submit a report on the incident,” the IG said. (Representational photo)

An armed squad of banned naxalite outfit CPI-Maoist attacked the base camp of an agency engaged in the construction of Jagdishpur-Haldia gas pipeline and set their many vehicles on fire in Bihar’s Gaya district, police said on Saturday.

The Maoists on Friday attacked the camp located at Darna village under Aamas police station of the district and indulged in arson in which many vehicles, including three trucks, were set on fire, Patna’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Naiyar Hussnain Khan said.

“The ultras also beat up some staff of the agency,” he said.

The over 2,500 km gas pipeline from Jagdishpur in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh to Haldia in West Bengal will pass through Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha as well as the two states.

Khan said he has asked Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Operations), Gaya, to camp at Aamas to carry out special operations against Maoists in the area.

“City SP Gaya has been asked to submit a report on the incident,” the IG said.

“Besides, Aamas police station Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended with immediate effect,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App