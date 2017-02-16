Maoists gun down 2 STF personnel

Two STF personnel, including an assistant platoon commander, were killed in an encounter with Maoists in the Mardapal area of Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Wednesday afternoon. Senior police officials said that while no bodies of Maoists were recovered, blood stains found upon checking the area after the encounter suggest that the rebels too suffered casualties or injuries.

D M Awasthi, Special DG Anti-Naxal Operations, said that on Tuesday, security personnel from Jagdalpur and Kondagaon districts had entered the forests of Mardapal, and there was an exchange of fire between 12pm and 1pm on Wednesday. “Firing went on for over an hour, and the Maoists definitely suffered casualties too. However, two brave soldiers of the STF lost their lives,” he said.

Kondagaon SP Santosh Singh said Hitendra Chaturvedi, an assistant platoon commander from MP, and constable Krishna Tingu from Surguja in Chhattisgarh, were killed in the encounter.