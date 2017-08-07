Maoists destroy under-construction community hall in Bihar

A case has been registered in this connection and raids were being carried out to nab the Maoists, Jha said. (Representational image) A case has been registered in this connection and raids were being carried out to nab the Maoists, Jha said. (Representational image)

Maoists triggered a blast in an under-construction community hall at a village in Bihar’s Gaya district, destroying the structure. The Maoists stormed into Jangai village on Sunday night and detonated explosives in the under-construction building, damaging it totally.

The ultras left behind leaflets claiming responsibility for the incident, Barachatti police station in-charge Chetnanand Jha said. They targeted the structure as the community hall was being constructed to serve as a police picket in the Maoist-affected area, Jha said.

A case has been registered in this connection and raids were being carried out to nab the Maoists, Jha said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App