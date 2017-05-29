Maoists condemn aid given to CRPF men by Akshay, Saina

While Kumar pledged Rs 9 lakh in assistance to each family, Nehwal, on her 27th birthday, had said that she would give a total of Rs 6 lakh — Rs 50,000 to each family. While Kumar pledged Rs 9 lakh in assistance to each family, Nehwal, on her 27th birthday, had said that she would give a total of Rs 6 lakh — Rs 50,000 to each family.

Maoists in Chhattisgarh have “condemned” actor Akshay Kumar and badminton player Saina Nehwal for giving financial assistance to the families of 12 CRPF men killed in a Maoist ambush in Bhejji in Sukma district in March. While Kumar pledged Rs 9 lakh in assistance to each family, Nehwal, on her 27th birthday, had said that she would give a total of Rs 6 lakh — Rs 50,000 to each family.

A Maoist pamphlet that emerged on Friday said, “We condemn the financial assistance given to the families of CRPF jawans killed in PLGA attacks. We appeal to famous figures, film actors, sportspersons and celebrities to stand with the revolution and poor people. Stand against police atrocities and human rights violations.”

Senior police officials suspect that the pamphlet, which also mentions alleged attacks on “Dalits and Muslims” by gau rakshaks, may have emerged now, but was likely written in March itself, before the second attack in Sukma in April, which left 25 personnel dead. Senior police officers said that the press note revealed “Maoist doublespeak” and their “lack of humanity.”

“In an audio press release after the Sukma attack, their spokesperson Vikalp had said that the forces were not their enemies. Many Maoist leaders have in the past said that they sympathise with security personnel, as they come from poor families. So what is their problem if bereaved families get some financial assistance? This is clear hypocrisy,” a senior officer said.

