Maoist who led Surjagad mine attack killed in encounter: Police

Maoist commander Jyoti Gawde, who headed the Surjagad local organisational squad of the extremists, was killed in an encounter Thursday, the Gadchiroli police said. Gawde was allegedly one of the leaders of the Maoist party that attacked a Lloyd Metal iron ore mine on December 22 and torched around 80 vehicles.

“Eyewitnesses had told us that some woman Maoists had been present on the spot on December 22. When we carried out the identification of the woman killed Thursday, we found out she was Jyoti Gawde, who, along with another commander Sainath of Perimili Dalam, had led the mine attack,” Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli range) Shivaji Bodkhe told The Indian Express.

The encounter took place in the jungles of Botezari in north Gadchiroli on Thursday afternoon. Bodkhe said,

He added: “Gawde was also the deputy commander of the Kasansur Dalam. She was the wife of Diwakar, a senior commander who was killed by the Maoists for internal misconduct last year. She was silent for a few months after his death, but had become active of late.”