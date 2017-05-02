Maoist transit camp busted in Chhattisgarh, explosives seized

During searching of the transit camp, Maoist uniforms, couple of detonators, a powerful IED, gunpowder, crackers, banner, clothes, electric wire, medicines and commodities of daily use were recovered, he said, adding that the security personnel returned to their camp today after carrying out the operation. During searching of the transit camp, Maoist uniforms, couple of detonators, a powerful IED, gunpowder, crackers, banner, clothes, electric wire, medicines and commodities of daily use were recovered, he said, adding that the security personnel returned to their camp today after carrying out the operation.

Security forces on Monday busted a naxalites’ transit camp in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Narayanpur district and recovered Maoist uniforms and explosives, a senior police official said. “The incident took place in the forests of Temrugaon village under Dhaudai police station limits,” Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

A joint team of Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had launched anti–Maoist operations from Kanhargaon police camp and Orchha police station towards Tetam, Gardapal and Temrugaon villages, located around 300 kms away from the state capital Raipur, he said. While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forested patch, they were fired upon by a group of ultras leading to the gun-battle between both the sides. However, rebels soon fled the spot, the SP said.

“Naxals are frustrated with the increasing pressure by security forces in the area after a police camp was set up at Kanhargaon last month,” the officer said.

