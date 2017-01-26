Jharkhand Police to seek custody of naxal leader Ranjit Pal

The Jharkhand Police would initiate the proceedings to seek custody of Maoist Ranjit Pal, who surrendered along with his wife before the West Bengal Police on Wednesday. Pal is wanted in the murder of the then MP from East Singhbhum Sunil Mahato of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in 2007. Besides, he is wanted in at least 16 cases registered in different police station areas of East Singhbhum.

Police sources maintained that, while his surrender would have a definite impact on Maoist activities in the area, Pal had, of late, been reported to have been lying low following some differences within the Maoist hierarchy. In April and August last, his squad was involved in an encounter with the security forces in different areas of East Singbhum. During that time, the reports began coming in that he was killed. However, the same was never confirmed. “Now, it appears that he wanted to mislead the police into believing that he had died,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), East Singhbhum, Pranav Anand Jha said: “He was a major functionary of Maoists. A few things about him not being too active are being reported, but the fact remained that he used to be present in East Singhbhum area, along with his squad. It was increasing police pressure from East Singhbhum that ultimately appears to have forced him to surrender. Jha added that the proceedings for seeking his custody, as he was wanted in many cases, including the murder of the then MP, were registered against him.”

The police said that there were reports about Pal’s differences with one of the secretaries in the Maoist hierarchy. There were a total of 16 cases against Pal in Ghatshila, Patamda, Bodam and Galudih police station areas. The Jharkhand police had declared Rs 25 lakh reward on his head.

On March 4, 2007, Pal and his squad members opened fired at Sunil Mahato during a football match to mark Holi and killed him, besides two guards and another person, at Bankuria village in East Singhbhum. They also looted four INSAS rifles from the spot in Dainmaari area of Jamshedpur. The government had immediately ordered a CBI probe into the incident.

In 2008, Pal, who was also said to be the head of the strike squad and a member of the Bengal-Jharkhand-Orissa border committee, killed another JMM leader on August 22 and then, on August 30, killed sub-inspector and 10 other jawans by blowing up a police jeep through landmine in Burudih. In May 2010, he was involved in killing the bodyguard of the then Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anish Gupta, who somehow escaped.

