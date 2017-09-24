Maoist leader held by Gujarat ATS from Hyderabad 

Based on a specific tip off, a team of Gujarat ATS nabbed Srinivas from Hyderabad on Saturday and brought him to Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Representational Image) Based on a specific tip off, a team of Gujarat ATS nabbed Srinivas from Hyderabad on Saturday and brought him to Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Representational Image)

A Maoist leader allegedly involved in spreading naxal activities in south Gujarat was arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Hyderabad in Telangana, said officials. Sriramula Srinivas alias Sudarshan, aged around 60 year, was absconding after he was booked by the Surat district police in 2010 for allegedly inciting tribals and religious minorities of Surat, southern Gujarat and northern Maharashtra to wage war against the government, said a release by the ATS.

Based on a specific tip off, a team of Gujarat ATS nabbed Srinivas from Hyderabad on Saturday and brought him to Ahmedabad on Sunday. He will be handed over to Surat-Rural police for further action, said the release. Srinivas, a native of Nalgonda, is facing charges under IPC section 121 (waging war against the government), 124 (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different communities) under various other sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA), said the release.

According to ATS, Srinivas once served as the underground operative of banned naxalite outfit CPI-Maoist to build an armed naxal cadre in Surat and adjoined areas by floating various fronts, such as Navjavan Bharat Sabha and Majdoor Vikas Manch.

Srinivas was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in 2007 in connection with his alleged involvement in the assassination bid on then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 2003 at Alipiri in Andhra Pradesh.

However, Srinivas was released from jail in exchange of the release of an abducted district collector from Odisha in 2011. He was also accused of collecting funds for Maoist operations through extortion, said the release.

