Maoist killed, LMG recovered for first time in Chhattisgarh

A suspected Maoist has been killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. Officials said that the gunfight took place intermittently for over two days and a light machine gun (LMG) was recovered for scene. They said that such a weapon has been recovered from Chhattisgarh for the first time.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv told The Indian Express that security personnel had gone to the jungles in Jagargunda Terrem to build a road and a camp. “This is a core area for the Maoists, and there is nearly always the presence of Battalion Number One, headed by Naxal commander Hidma, which is the most aggressive of Naxal battalions,’’ he said. “Our forces had gone in two to three days ago and there was intermittent exchange of fire in which one jawan was injured on Tuesday.’’ He said that the jawan was evacuated and brought to the New Terrem camp. The jawan, who received a gunshot wound in his leg, has been airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

Fresh exchange of fire was reported near Kondapalli and Puverti on Wednesday. “During checking, the body of a Naxal was recovered as well as an LMG. This is the first time this has happened in Chhattisgarh.’’

Special Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) D M Awasthi said that the operation was “intelligence based” and the recovery of the LMG was very significant for the Chhattisgarh police. “The parties are still returning but from the information I have at the moment, it is an INSAS LMG,’’ he said. “These weapons are rare even among the police and this is a setback for the Naxals. We have not been able to identify the body yet and that will happen in due course.’’

Officials told The Indian Express that the recovery would bring in “valuable’’ information. “Because this is for the first time we have recovered an INSAS LMG, the bearings on it will give us information of the supply chain,’’ said an official. “For instance, if it has been looted from somewhere that can be found out if it has a registration number.’’ He added that the recovery of the LMG means that this was definitely a battalion with which there was an exchange of fire with. “Among Naxal cadres, these weapons will be very rare.’’