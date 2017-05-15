Maoist killed in Bastar encounter

Weapons seized at the encounter site on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo) Weapons seized at the encounter site on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo)

A Maoist commander was killed by security forces in an encounter in Bastar district on Sunday, Chhattisgarh Police said. Vilas, the secretary of the influential Barsur area committee, had a reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, police officials added. Bastar SP Arif Sheikh told The Indian Express that Vilas, also known as Kailash or Aitu, had been tracked to a location in the forests around Burgum.

“We got specific intelligence that Vilas would be in the area to collect levies on tendu leaves. We mobilised several teams. When they reached the area, there was an exchange of fire. In the exchange, Vilas was shot dead. We found an AK-47, a revolver and other items at the spot,” he said. Senior police officers said that Vilas was a very “important symbol” for Maoists in the area, and that his death was a big blow to them.

“Vilas was only around 30 years old, but he was an influential member of the Jagdalpur, Dantewada, Narayanpur belt. He was already secretary of the Barsur area committee. His death will send a message among Maoists that if he can be killed, many others are under threat too,” a senior officer said.

Senior officers said Vilas was involved in several attacks in the area, including the Malewada blast of 2016 when seven CRPF men lost their lives after their truck was blown up. “Vilas was a local adivasi from Chhottedongar in Narayanpur. His influence stretched from Satdhar bridge in Barsur to the forests in Narayanpur and Kondagaon. The Barsur area committee is one of the few that were still active in the Jagdalpur Dantewada range,” a senior officer said.

