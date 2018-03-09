Maoist hideout busted in Odisha

It is suspected that the rebels had stored those to attack the jawans in future, they said. (Representational) It is suspected that the rebels had stored those to attack the jawans in future, they said. (Representational)

The BSF busted a Maoist hideout and seized arms and explosives in the Chiliba forest in Koraput district in Odisha, BSF sources said. Acting on a tip off, BSF’s 13 battalion conducted combing operation in the area and recovered 2 SBML guns, one IED, three kg of ammonium nitrate, detonators, petrol, 12 volt battery from the hideout under Machkund police station area on Wednesday, they said. The arms and explosives have been hidden in a bunker in the forest. It is suspected that the rebels had stored those to attack the jawans in future, they said.

Meanwhile, the BSF personnel have intensified combing operation in Boipariguda area of the Koraput district bordering Chhattisgarh and Lamataput area bordering Malkangiri district for the past couple of days. The security force have received information about plans of the Maoists to carry out more attacks on the jawans in these areas, they said.

