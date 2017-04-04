Maoist held and arms recovered from Banjama forest in Bihar

A Maoist was arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the Banjama forest in this district, police said.

Acting on a tip off, a joint team of CRPF and Special Task Force (STF) raided the forest and caught the Maoist on Monday night, Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said.

An AK-56 rifle, a pistol, magazines of two pistols, three detonators, two high explosive grenades, 108 rounds of ammunition, besides some gelatin sticks were recovered from a place in the forest on identification of the ultra, he said.

