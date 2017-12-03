Maoist dump unearthed in Chhattisgarh; explosives seized

The joint squad of BSF’s 175th battalion and local police was on a search operation in the forests of Durgkondal, around 250km from Raipur, when they received information about the ammunition dump of Naxals. Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi The joint squad of BSF’s 175th battalion and local police was on a search operation in the forests of Durgkondal, around 250km from Raipur, when they received information about the ammunition dump of Naxals. Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi

Security forces recovered a cache of explosives, including mortar bombs and detonators, from a Maoist dump in the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, police said.

The recovery was made this afternoon at a Maoist dump located between Manhakal and Hethle villages under Durgkondal police station limits by a joint team of the BSF and District Force, Kanker Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv told PTI.

The seized materials included two mortar bombs (51 mm), three grenades, one country-made pistol, 30 electric detonators, live cartridges of AK 47, SLR and 315 bore rifles and Maoist-related materials, he said.

The joint squad of BSF’s 175th battalion and local police was on a search operation in the forests of Durgkondal, around 250km from Raipur, when they received information about the ammunition dump of Naxals, he said.

Subsequently, the patrolling team raided the spot and made the seizures, the SP added.

