Maoist couple surrender in Odisha

A Maoist couple surrendered before Odisha’s Angul police on Tuesday, citing exploitation of women within the cadre and opposition by seniors to their relationship as the reason for their surrender. The couple was identified as Chotu Ganju or Dayananda (27) and Amrita or Jali Dehury (22). Dayananda was serving as a section commander of the Maoists’ Sundargarh-Deogarh-Sambalpur division, while Jali was largely involved in cadre recruitment.

Dayananda’s capture had a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh, while Amrita carried Rs 1 lakh reward.

“We chose to surrender after seeing the way the cadre treats women”, Dayananda said.

Angul SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said that the police welcomes the couple into mainstream society and will consider them for rehabilitation measures as provided by the law.

