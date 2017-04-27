Maoist commander Hidma among other ultras booked for Sukma attack

Police suspect that the attack was planned by Situ and two other Maoist commanders–Sonu and Nagesh–who are active in the region. (File photo) Police suspect that the attack was planned by Situ and two other Maoist commanders–Sonu and Nagesh–who are active in the region. (File photo)

Maoist commanders Hidma, Situ and Sonu are among scores of naxals named in an FIR in connection with the Monday’s ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in which 25 personnel of the CRPF were killed, a senior official said on Thursday. “The case was registered by the Chintagufa Police against Maoists, including their senior cadres, involved in Burkapal incident,” Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

Police have booked the Maoists military battalion no.1 head Hidma, its deputy head Situ, its two company commanders Sonu and Nagesh, Konta Area Committee commander Arjun, Jagargunda Area Committee commander Papa Rao, besides several other ultras in the case, he added.

The FIR was registered two days back against more than 100 naxals under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In one of the worst Naxal attacks in the state in the recent past, as many as 25 CRPF jawans were killed and seven others injured when the ultras attacked a patrol party of the 74th battalion of the paramilitary force near Burkapal village under Chintagufa police station limits on April 24.

According to sources in the police department, they have received inputs regarding the presence on April 22 of the Maoist commander Situ along with his team at Tadmetla village, around 7-8 kms away from Burkapal.

Police suspect that the attack was planned by Situ and two other Maoist commanders–Sonu and Nagesh–who are active in the region, with the support of local lower-rung cadres including sanghams and militia members.

