Maoist carrying Rs 50,000 reward on his head held in Bihar

Police today arrested a self-styled area commander of CPI(Maoist) carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Acting on a tip off, the police raided Pachmo village under Badem police outpost in the district and arrested the Maoist ultra identified as Satyendra Paswan, Deputy Superintendent of Police P N Sahu said.
The “area commander” of the proscribed outfit had been active in Bihar and Jharkhand for the past several years and Jharkhand police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. Sahu said Paswan, a resident of Nimidih village under Dhibra police station of the district, was wanted in cases lodged in both the states
