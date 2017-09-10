Maoist carrying Rs 50,000 reward on his head held in Bihar

the police raided Pachmo village under Badem police outpost in the district and arrested the Maoist identified as Satyendra Paswan. (Express Photo by Prashant Ravi) the police raided Pachmo village under Badem police outpost in the district and arrested the Maoist identified as Satyendra Paswan. (Express Photo by Prashant Ravi)

Police today arrested a self-styled area commander of CPI(Maoist) carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Acting on a tip off, the police raided Pachmo village under Badem police outpost in the district and arrested the Maoist ultra identified as Satyendra Paswan, Deputy Superintendent of Police P N Sahu said.

The “area commander” of the proscribed outfit had been active in Bihar and Jharkhand for the past several years and Jharkhand police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. Sahu said Paswan, a resident of Nimidih village under Dhibra police station of the district, was wanted in cases lodged in both the states

