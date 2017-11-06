Paradise Papers: Name out in open; other Indians in the list

An Indian Express Investigation. An Indian Express Investigation.

Several Indians have been listed in the Paradise Papers registries. A list of Indian company owners whose identities have been confirmed and addresses verified:

DILNASHIN SANJAY DUTT

Mumbai

Overseas jurisdiction

Bahamas

Dilnashin Sanjay Dutt is the wife of filmstar Sanjay Dutt. She is popularly known as Manyata. Before marrying Dutt, Manyata appeared in an item song in Prakash Jha’s 2003 film Gangaajal.

She is on the board of Sanjay Dutt Productions Pvt Limited. Apart from this, she is on the board of several companies including Diqssh Energy Pvt Ltd, Sparkmatics Energy Private Limited, Diqssh Realty Private Limited, Brick By Brick Realtors Private Limited, Duto Commodities Private Limited, Diqssh International Private Limited, Seventy MM Movies Private Limited and Transparency Entertainment Private Limited.

A bunch of documents in the Bahamas registry show that Nasjay Company Limited was set up in the Bahamas, and Dilnashin Sanjay Dutt was appointed its Director, Managing Director, President and Treasurer in April 2010. She appended her signature to the agreements, and her address appears as Bandra West, Mumbai. The 2010 capital of the company is shown as $ 5,000.

RESPONSE: A spokesperson for Manyata Dutt said: “As per the requirements of provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961, all the properties, company or body corporate or shares in any company are declared in the balance sheet.”

PAVITAR SINGH UPPAL

Jalandhar

Offshore jurisdiction

Dominica

Pavitar Singh Uppal, described in the documents as a “real estate developer” residing in Jalandhar, registered an offshore entity in August 2016. The company, Silverline Estate Limited, was incorporated in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The incorporation documents show the company was registered on August 8, 2016 as a “profit” company, with only Uppal as Director.

RESPONSE: Speaking over phone, Uppal said the company belongs to his brother-in-law who lives in Dominica, but declined to give his name. “He is a well known person in Dominica and has been appointed as a high-ranking diplomat,” Uppal said. Asked why he had allowed his name and address to be used, Uppal said he would respond later, but did not. His house in Jalandhar’s Urban Estate, Phase 2, was locked.

— ANJU AGNIHOTRI CHABA, Jalandhar

RAVISH BHADANA, Kota

NEHA SHARMA and MONA KALWANI, Ghaziabad

Overseas jurisdiction

Malta

The parents of Ravish Bhadana live on the first floor of the family’s home in Kota. There are tenants on the ground floor. Ravish Bhadana’s whereabouts are not known.

In September 2011, Bhadana was named by the Delhi Police as the kingpin of one of the modules of a fake pilot licensing scam. The Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have unearthed at least four modules, and arrested over a dozen pilots, besides officials posted with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and middlemen. Bhadana remained absconding.

The Malta registry records show him as Director/shareholder/judicial representative and legal representative of two firms, with separate registration numbers. In both firms, the same positions are also held by two Ghaziabad residents, Neha Sharma and Mona Kalwani. The shareholder of one of the companies incorporated by these two individuals is another Malta company named Mondo Tessile Holding Limited.

Bhadana, Sharma and Kalwani are Directors in DICI Exports, as per RoC documents registered at a Ghaziabad address. When The Indian Express visited that address, the owner of the house, Ajit Kumar Singh, said that the two women had been his tenants, and had moved out three years ago.

RESPONSE: Bhadana’s mother said that her son earlier lived in Jaipur and now lives in Delhi, but she does not have his phone number. “I talk to him whenever he comes. It has been a long time since he came here, he comes home every 4-6 months,” she said. She could not provide his address. She said that Bhadana did, indeed, pursue a course to train as a pilot, but did not work as one. Bhadana’s elder brother, Naveen Bhadana, a doctor in Bhilwara, said over the phone, “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time. If I speak to him, I will share your number.”

The Indian Express visited the listed addresses for Neha Sharma and Mona Kalwani in Ghaziabad, and was informed by neighbours that they had moved out several years ago.

— HAMZA KHAN, Kota and

SHYAMLAL YADAV, Ghaziabad

VENKATA NARASA REDDY ATTUNURI and PARTHA SARADHI REDDY BANDI

Hyderabad

Offshore jurisdiction

Malta

Attunuri and Bandi are Directors at Hetero Drugs Limited, Hyderabad, which was incorporated on April 6, 1993. Its authorised share capital is Rs 10,00,00,000, and its paid-up capital is Rs 3,45,00,000. It is involved in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and other chemical products. The company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was last held on September 29, 2016, and as per Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, its balance sheet was last filed on March 31, 2016.

The Malta registry data show that Attunuri and Bandi are directors of Hetero Malta Limited. They are also listed as the legal and judicial representatives of the company.

RESPONSE: “The offshore accounts were opened by Hetero Malta, a purely marketing company on behalf of Hetero Drugs. I am a Director in the company so my name appears. I do not know for what purpose it was set up. As far as I know, it is still active. The company has declared it in all its financial declarations. As far as I know, the company has taken all the required authorisations from various departments for opening the account,” Venkata Narasa Reddy Attunuri said.

Partha Saradhi Reddy Bandi said: “I am not aware of any offshore accounts in my name. If the company has opened any, it will declare if it feels the need. I am not in a position to say anything else.”

— SREENIVAS JANYALA, Hyderabad

ALPANA KUMARI, ANJNA KUMARI, ARCHNA KUMARI

Muzaffarpur, Patna

Offshore jurisdiction

Bermuda

The documents show Holtec International Ltd was incorporated in 2005 and moved for liquidation in 2007. As per the documents, the company is engaged principally in designing, manufacturing and construction of storage systems for spent nuclear fuel.

Three daughters — Alpana Kumari, Anjna Kumari and Archna Kumari — of retired Chief Engineer Mahendra Singh are said to be associated with the company. According to Mahendra Singh, who lives in Patna and spoke on behalf of his daughters, Archna’s husband is a “DIG outside Bihar”, and Alpana and Anjna are schoolteachers in Muzaffarpur. Archna is the chairperson of the Bihar-based DMC Trust, which works for the uplift of poor children. DMC Trust gets “occasional funding” from Holtec International Ltd, Mahendra Singh said. Alpana and Anjna are both members of DMC Trust. Mahendra Singh said Holtec does some work related to nuclear power and is still in existence, but he said his daughters had never visited Bermuda. He wondered how their names could figure in a list of people associated with the company.

RESPONSE: Mahendra Singh said neither he nor his daughters have anything to do with Holtec International Ltd. The company belongs to his nephew, he said. “My nephew K P Singh is a US citizen. He left India in 1968,” he said. Singh said he did not have the phone number or email address of his nephew, with whom he has not spoken for years.

On Archna mentioning her father’s address of Lohianagar, Kankerbagh, Patna, Singh said his daughters use his name only for the purposes of communication. On his daughters’ association with DMC Trust, Singh said: “Being associated with a trust has nothing to do with the company. None of my three daughters have worked for or were associated with Holtec.” Singh said he did not have Archna’s contact details.

— SANTOSH SINGH, Muzaffarpur, Patna

DIPESH RAJENDRA SHAH

Mumbai

Overseas jurisdiction

Malta

The Malta data show that since 2011, Dipesh Rajendra Shah has played all key roles in a company called Vista Investment Holdings Limited. He is the Director, shareholder, judicial representative as well as legal representative. Documents show that in April 2011, he converted the company from a Private Limited Company to a Private Exempt Company. In the same year, he acquired all shares of the company and made it a single member company.

RESPONSE: Shah said, “I had incorporated the company in Malta but it has since been wound up. All my taxes are accounted for.” He did not reply to a detailed questionnaire sent by The Indian Express.

— RASHMI RAJPUT, Mumbai

