Many scramble to collect free Ramzan ration coupon, 2 die in stampede

A marriage hall in the city outskirts witnessed a stampede on Thursday as hundreds jostled to obtain coupons for free ration during next year’s Ramzan, leading to the death of 2 elderly people, police said. People from Bengaluru and neighbouring districts had gathered in large number at the venue responding to a message circulated by one Syed Asif on WhatsApp asking Muslims to collect coupon for free ration next Ramzan. They began queueing up in front of the marriage hall since 4 am.

The number swelled to thousands as hours passed. A stampede ensued as people jostled to collect coupons, police said. The deceased have been identified as Rehmatunnisa (70) from Chintamani in Tumakuru district and Anwar Pasha (60) from Chittur in Andhra Pradesh. Police said they have arrested Asif for poor management of the event.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App