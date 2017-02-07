Many important issues found no mention in Governor speech: Opposition in WB

Governor of West Bengal Kesari Nath Tripathi. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul/File) Governor of West Bengal Kesari Nath Tripathi. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

The opposition in West Bengal on Tuesday criticised Governor K N Tripathi for not mentioning issues like price rise and law & order situation in his speech on the first day of this budget session. Congress member Asit Mitra said incidents of violence at Bhangar and Aaushgram should have found mention in the speech and wondered how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could call political parties visiting Bhangar “outsiders”.

“How will she then justify her visit to Nandigram ? Is she a native of that place?” he asked.

CPI(M) member Sujan Chakraborty mentioned the flight episode which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was a passenger in it when it was delayed while landing in the city in November last year, had termed as a conspiracy against her.

He also spoke of the incident in which the presence of army at a toll plaza at Howrah in December last year which prompted her to remained at the state secretariat overnight in protest asking was it an ‘army coup’ and drawing a stinging condemnation from the Centre which said the remark showed her ‘political frustration’.

“Why did these not find mention in governor’s speech ? Does this mean the governor does not listen to her?” Chakraborty asked.

Another Congress member Firoza Begum wondered how private medical stores continued to thrive in the state despite the presence of fair price ones who offer deep discounts.

Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra on the other hand mentioned issues like demonitisation and intolerance. “Demonitisation has impacted us all, the wage earners more,” she said slamming the Modi government for the “fruitless demonetisation step” and urged the opposition to acknowledge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the face of protest against it.