Many dams in Karnataka not full despite heavy torrential rains

Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre attributes it to inadequate rains in the State.(Source: File/ ANI photo) Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre attributes it to inadequate rains in the State.(Source: File/ ANI photo)

Torrential rains that wreaked havoc in many parts of Karnataka in the last two months could not fill many dams and minor irrigation tanks, says a report. The monthly situation report prepared by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre says that seven out of 13 dams are below the 15 years average level including the Krishnaraja Sagar dam that supplies drinking water to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya district.

“The Levels at six dams at Linganamakki, Supa, Varahi, Hemavathi, Bhadra and Malaprabha reservoirs are less when compared to the 15 years average levels,” the report said. It said that of the 3,602 minor irrigation tanks in the state, 24 per cent were still dry, 48 per cent tanks have water less than half of its storage capacity and only 28 per cent tanks have water above 50 pr cent of their water holding capacity.

The situation is alarming in the districts of Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Gadag, Dharwad, Ballari, Davangere, Chitradurga, Kolar, Hassan and Tumakuru where a majority of minor irrigation tanks are still running dry. Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts have adequate water in the tanks. The grim situation is despite more than the normal rainfall in South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka between October one and October 21.

“We did receive heavy rains but it was not uniform across the state. It was scattered. Dams and minor irrigation tanks are not filled yet. Paddy production will take a beating. There were not enough rains in the catchment areas of Bhadra, Cauvery and Malaprabha due to which dams could not be filled,” said T B Jayachandra, Minister for Minor Irrigation. He attributes the unfilled tanks to the drought for five consecutive years. “The arid soil due to drought for five years absorbed most of the water. But situation is not that alarming. We have sufficient fodder for cattle and enough water for drinking purpose. We are expecting good rain from the retreating monsoon from North East,” said Jayachandra.

Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre attributes it to inadequate rains in the State. “The seemingly heavy rains this year were actually inadequate. There were not much rains in the catchment areas of the dams and minor irrigation tank due to which most of them are not full except for Almatti and Narayanapura”, Reddy said. “This year water will not be released from these dams for irrigation. It is reserved only to meet water requirement during summer,” said Reddy.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App