Many courts have installed CCTVs, Government tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that many trial courts and tribunals in different states had installed CCTVs for live recording of their proceedings.

Additional Solicitor General Pinki Anand told a bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit that Chhattisgarh had installed CCTVs in trial courts in three districts, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana in two districts each, Tamil Nadu in five and Sikkim in all its courts.

Besides, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Bihar, Rajasthan too had initiated the process and were in touch with their respective high courts and the Minister of Information and Technology, she pointed out.

The bench lauded the Ministry of Law and Justice for its “commendable” efforts but raised concern over the slow process. It wanted to know why CCTVs had not been set up yet at the Debt Recovery Tribunals and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The court asked the Centre to explore the possibility of connecting the recordings with the National Judicial Data Grid. It asked the government to file a status report by the second week of December.

Perusing an affidavit by the Centre, the court observed that the report of the Punjab and Haryana High Court showed it had made a comprehensive plan of action to install these cameras in all courts in four phases.

“The said model may, as far as possible, be adopted if found viable, at other places,” the bench said and directed that “a copy of this report may be put on the website of the Ministry of Law and Justice to facilitate coordination with all the High Courts and Tribunals.”

Batting for transparency, the bench earlier this week said installation of CCTVs in courtrooms for video recording proceedings would be a step in larger public interest, discipline and security. “Judges don’t need privacy in court proceedings. Nothing private is happening here…” the bench had observed while hearing the plea filed by one Pradyuman Bisht seeking audio and video recording of court proceedings.

