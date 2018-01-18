Manufacturing, textile, health, education, tourism get lion’s share of proposals: Amit Mitra

Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra and Pranav Adani at the summit on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra and Pranav Adani at the summit on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Of the Rs 1.29 lakh crore in investments for the state that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday, Rs 1.56 lakh crore is for the manufacturing and infrastructure sector, said state Finance Minister Amit Mitra.

Addressing reporters on the second and concluding day of the fourth Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Mitra announced that the state government has also adopted several new policies to facilitate industries in the state.

“The Bengal Global Business Summit is drawing its curtains today, only to reopen its curtains in February next year. We already know that investments proposed amount to Rs 2.19 lakh crore. The biggest proposals have been received in manufacturing and infrastructure sector — Rs 1.5 lakh crore. In the MSME and textile sector, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 52,952 crore. In the hospitality and tourism sector, Rs 1,483 crore in investment proposals have been received and in IT and ITES sector the amount is Rs 1,146 crore. In health, education and skill development sectors, Rs 6,015 crore worth of investment proposals have been received,” he said.

The animal resource development, food processing, fisheries and agribusiness sectors received Rs 1,518 crore in proposals, he added. Of the estimated 20 lakh jobs that will be created in the state due to these proposals, Mitra said around one lakh jobs will be provided by app-based cab services Uber and Ola.

“In the leather industry, one lakh jobs will be created out of the total 20 lakh and in the gems and jewellery sector another one lakh jobs will be created,” he said.

According to the state government, investment proposals worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore were received in 2015 and the amount was over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2016. In 2017, over Rs 2.35 lakh crore investment proposals were received.

On the new policies adopted by the government, Mitra said, “Logistics park development and promotion Policy, export promotion policy and RO RO operation promotion policy were announced. Dassault Systems signed off with the Indian Chamber of Commerce to set up a design centre. The Apparel Export Promotion Council announced the setting up of a skill development centre in their Salt Lake campus. Notable MNCs including Aramco, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Samsung, Pepsi Co, Covestro and Chemixil have expressed their interest.”

Amongst the India-based firms, Reliance Industries Limited, Future Retail, Jaipuria Group, Adani Group, JSW Group, Hiranandani Group, Kotak Group, Spice Jet Group and others announced their investments plans.

A press release issued by the state government said MoUs on mining, power and other sectors were signed between the state government and the government of Poland. An MoU was signed by the department of power and GIZ (Germany) towards an energy action plan for the state.

Jadavpur University signed three MoUs for collaborations in various fields with Exeter University, Edinburgh University and Eotvos Lorand University (Hungary). Presidency University signed an MoU with Edinburgh University in the area of higher education and life sciences. An MoU was signed between the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and the National Institute of Design (NID) for setting up a state design centre in Kolkata.

