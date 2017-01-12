Manufacturing sector gets a big thrust

Investment intentions worth Rs 17,600 crore slated to generate over 2,000 jobs in Gujarat were inked in engineering, auto and other industries sector on Wednesday at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017. Essar Steel Ltd (Hazira Steel Limited) inked an MoU with state industries & mines department to set up a four MTPA steel making facility worth Rs 12,000 crore which will generate job for 2,000 people. An electronics vehicle and lithium ion batteries manufacturing project worth investment of Rs 5,000 crore set to give employment to 200 people was inked by Aep Endeq Limited with the industries department, while Sun Rise Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd is looking to set up a greenfield project at Mundra and signed an MoU for the same.

A number of cement projects were flagged off at a technical seminar ‘Make in Gujarat- Engineering, Heavy Engineering & Automative – Opportunities in the era of Technological Transformation’.

Among them were the Adani Cementation Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd who signed MoUs with GMDC, while a few companies like Vadraj Cement Ltd, Ultratech Cement Ltd, RSPL Ltd and Gulf Mining Material Co and Aastha Infra Lived Private Ltd who inked token agreements (MoUs) with the state Commissioner of Geology & Mining.