After Darwin evolution remark, Satyapal Singh says mantras codified laws of motion before Newton

Certain ‘mantras’ codified the laws of motion much before they were discovered by Isaac Newton, according to Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh. He made the comments at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) which was chaired by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar last month.
“There are mantras which codified ‘laws of motion’ much before it was discovered by Newton. Hence it is essential that traditional knowledge must be incorporated into our curriculum,” according to the minutes of the meeting. Singh also suggested that Vaastu compliance of educational buildings was important for learning, according to the minutes of the meeting of the government’s highest advisory body for policy making in education. Also Read:Darwin’s theory of evolution is ‘scientifically wrong’: Union Minister Satyapal Singh
The IPS-turned-politician on Wednesday attended the National Science Day event in the national capital where he was asked about his remarks by reporters but he refused to comment. Singh had also landed in a controversy last month when he had claimed that Darwin’s theory of evolution was incorrect and should not be taught in schools and colleges. Also Read: Darwin evolution remark: Have advised Satyapal not to make such statements, says Prakash Javadekar
“Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man…. Humans appeared on Earth as humans from the very beginning,” he had said at an event in Aurangabad. Javadekar had asked Singh to refrain from making such comments and leave the science to scientists as it is their domain.
