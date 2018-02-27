Mantralaya suicides: Secretariat to use AI to secure building

According to sources, this is part of the Mantralaya security plan sanctioned a few months ago. (Express Photo) According to sources, this is part of the Mantralaya security plan sanctioned a few months ago. (Express Photo)

The state Home Department will use artificial intelligence to secure the Maharashtra State Secretariat (Mantralaya) and its periphery in south Mumbai in the wake of suicides or attempts to suicide, marring the reputation of the building.

The city police plan to use a drone, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for vehicles and a CCTV ecosystem entailing 300-400 cameras — 60 with video analytics. Set-ups like a visitor management system, bollards on all gates and restricted entry through computerised visitor cards with access control are also being taken up.

According to sources, this is part of the Mantralaya security plan sanctioned a few months ago. Sources said procurements are being made in two phases. “Phase one entails drone, CCTVs and RFIDs for vehicles. Phase two will include bollards, and setting up a visitor management system. The entire cost is pegged at around Rs 30 crore, around Rs 12 crore on phase one,” said a senior official of the state Home department on condition of anonymity.

“A drone will hover inside the building and transmit live feeds to the control room. This will be one of the most effective ways of monitoring security. We should be able to procure the drone in the next few months,” the official said.

Explaining the use of video analytics, the official said, “Video analytic software will act as the fulcrum of the security ecosystem. It will help in motion detection, facial recognition, people counting, recognising sudden congregation. It will also be enabled with tamper detection technology that will help determine if a camera or an output signal is tampered with,” the official said.

