Man’s body found hanging from tree in Greater Noida

A man’s body was found on Saturday hanging from a tree in the Sector Beta-1 Park at Greater Noida, police said. The deceased was identified as Ramanand Tiwari, a resident of Kanpur. He was staying at an rented accommodation and used to work in a company at Greater Noida, the said. His body has been sent for post mortem. Police said whether it was suicide or murder would be known once the post mortem is completed.

In Naya Gaon in Noida’s Phase-2 area, a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house, police said. The deceased was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Aligarh. Police said when his wife returned home after work, she found it hanging from the fan. She informed the police and the body was sent for post mortem, they said.

