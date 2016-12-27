Manpreet Badal’s cousin: ‘Will contest as Independent if ticket not reviewed’

Manpreet Badal’s cousin Jagjit Singh with his supporters in Muktsar. Express photo Manpreet Badal’s cousin Jagjit Singh with his supporters in Muktsar. Express photo

Distribution of tickets is turning out to be a headache for the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls. This time, the cousin of former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal has come out against party sitting MLA from Muktsar and have even announced to contest as an independent if ‘ticket is not reviewed within a week’.

Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala, son of Manpreet’s maternal uncle (mother’s brother) after a meeting with his workers at his residence on Monday announced a revolt against sitting Congress MLA Karan Kaur Brar.

Manpreet, the estranged cousin of deputy CM Sukhbir Badal has merged his own People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) with Congress for 2017 polls.

Watch What Else Is making News

The PPP volunteers are now coming out against Congress candidates announced by the party.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Fattanwala said, “I am not blaming my brother Manpreet Badal, but the point is that before Congress-PPP alliance it was announced that 10 seats will be booked for PPP candidates. I contested the 2012 polls from Muktsar on PPP ticket and got almost 17,000 votes. People here want me as there candidate not Karan Brar. If ticket is not reviewed within a week, I will obey the orders of my supporters and contest as an independent.”

He further went on to say, “I had joined Congress along with Manpreet from PPP and was hopeful of getting a ticket from Muktsar assembly segment. I have been working really hard for the party since we joined them but still PPP candidates have been denied tickets.”

Asked if he has shared his issues with Manpreet, he said, “No, I have not spoken to him, but I am here to raise my own voice against this injustice. He might have his own compulsions but he has got the ticket from Bathinda (urban). I am here to stand for myself, as my people want me to contest.”

Troubles for Congress are brewing due to Manpreet’s erstwhile PPP in Fatehgarh Sahib as well. From Amloh, PPP leader Jagmeet Sahota is protesting against sitting MLA Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha and demanding that tickets be

reviewed.

The Bassi Pathana constituency is facing an opposite trouble, wherein Congress has given a ticket to Gurpreet Singh GP, a PPP leader and local Congress leaders are protesting against him.