Manpreet Badal tells Arun Jaitley: Let’s join hands to develop Punjab

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Making it clear that the state is in a financial mess and development cannot happen without financial assistance from the central government, Punjab ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday to lend a helping hand for Punjab’s development.

Both ministers also heaped praises on the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Addressing Jaitley, Punjab Rural Development, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwasaid that it is no secret that the state is in a financial mess. Thus, the central government must help.

“The world has moved ahead but it is utterly shameful that we are still struggling to provide basic necessities to our people. We are even unable to provide something as basic as toilets in every home. Jaitley saab, you know the financial condition of Punjab very well. Thus, we need your help. We need your help to provide basic facilities to the people of Punjab. Our CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, is already working towards a healthy and clean Punjab. But, we need your assistance too,” said Bajwa, as he heaped praises on PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Jaitley on Saturday presided over a function organised by Satya Bharti Foundation, which has built over 17,000 toilets in rural Ludhiana. Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, in his signature style using Urdu couplets and poetry, welcomed Jaitley and urged him to support the Congress government for Punjab’s development.

“Come August 15 and India will complete seventy years of independence. However, it is a pity that we have been unable to provide basic facilities like water and toilets to our people. Jaitley saab, let us join hands and realise this dream. We have not got this independence selling peanuts. It has come after sacrifices and struggles of our martyrs. I am not ready to accept that God has written poverty, illiteracy and unemployment in the fate of Punjab. We will write its bright future together and I request you to support us,” said Badal. He also gave an emotional thanks to Jaitley and Rakesh Bharti Mittal of Bharti Foundation for building toilets in the poor households of Punjab.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App