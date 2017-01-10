Manoj Tiwari spends another night with slum dwellers in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari spent another night at a slum with a Muslim family at Sanjay Camp Jhuggi in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, and interacted with the residents about the problems they face. Tiwari’s stay at a slum Monday night was his third outing since December 31, when he spent the night with the residents of a slum in south Delhi’s Inderpuri area, where his party’s digital team expounded on the benefits of mobile banking.

As he left the slum Tuesday morning, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician said: “I have no magic wand to change things overnight but I am visiting jhuggi clusters across Delhi to highlight their problems and force Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government to find solutions.” He reached Sanjay Camp around 10 pm and spent the night with the family of Saira Banu and had dinner with them. He interacted with locals and educated them about BHIM app for cashless transactions.

In the morning, Tiwari took a tour of the slum – home to thousands of daily-wage earners – and assured them help in getting better civic amenities. Tiwari began his night stays at unauthorised colonies, believed to be the key to the stupendous success of AAP in assembly elections, with Inderpuri slum on New Year Eve.

Later, he visited a Jhuggi in Nangloi. He plans to stay at some more in a bid to “expose” claims of development by the Delhi government.