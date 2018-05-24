Manoj Sisodia to be quizzed tomorrow in chief secretary assault case

A Delhi police team will visit Sisodia’s residence at Mathura Road tomorrow, a senior police official said. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) A Delhi police team will visit Sisodia’s residence at Mathura Road tomorrow, a senior police official said. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will be quizzed on Friday after he agreed to join the investigation in the chief secretary Anshu Prakash assault case, police said Thursday. Sisodia was sent a notice to join the probe on Wednesday, days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned for over three hours in connection with the matter.

In a reply to the Delhi Police, Sisodia said that he will be joining the investigation on Friday at 4.30 pm, they said, adding the proceedings will be video recorded, they said. A Delhi police team will visit Sisodia’s residence at Mathura Road tomorrow, a senior police official said.

“You (Sisodia) are required to attend investigation and be available at your residence/office on May 25 at 11 am. In the event, such timing is not convenient to you due to official exigencies, kindly intimate an alternate time,” the notice had said.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly attacked during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19. Police said the chief minister and the deputy chief minister were present when the alleged assault took place.

Kejriwal was quizzed on Friday. The police have already questioned 11 AAP MLAs present at the chief minister’s residence for the meeting. Two of the party MLAs — Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal — were arrested in the case.

Last month, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and party volunteer Vivek Kumar were also questioned in connection with the case. Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Sisodia were also present in the meeting. Jain was also questioned in the case.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister’s residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited. The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

