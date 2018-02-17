Manohar Parrikar under observation at Mumbai’s Lilawati hospital; condition fine

Manohar is being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra under the care of noted oncologist P Jagannath. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Manohar is being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra under the care of noted oncologist P Jagannath. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is being treated for mild pancreatitis, is fine and he is under observation, a source close to him said on Saturday.

He is being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra under the care of noted oncologist P Jagannath.

“Parrikar is doing fine. He watched the India-South Africa cricket match yesterday. He is on a liquid diet,” the source said.

The chief minister is undergoing tests at the hospital and a decision on his discharge will be taken later in the day, the source added.

Parrikar, who was initially referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji, was later taken to the Lilavati Hospital.

Pancreatitis is a medical condition characterised by inflammation of the pancreas, an abdominal gland situated behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The main function of the pancreas is to secrete hormones and enzymes that help with digestion and regulate blood sugar metabolism.

