Manohar Parrikar sees no rival in Panaji

Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo) Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo)

GOA CHIEF Minister Manohar Parrikar and his party, the BJP, exuded confidence of victory in both Assembly seats for which bypolls were held on Wednesday. Parrikar is contesting from Panaji and is pitted against Girish Chodankar of the Congress. The constituency saw 70 per cent polling Wednesday. In Valpoi, which saw 79.8 per cent voting, Congress rebel Vishwajeet Rane has Roy Naik, son of former state Home minister Ravi Naik, of the Congress as his main opponent.

Rane had won the same seat in the elections held earlier in the year but had walked out of the Assembly on the day of the floor test citing differences with the Congress. While Parrikar said after casting his vote that he “cannot see any opposition”, senior BJP leader Shripad Naik said, “Parrikar will win by a bigger margin than the last few times. The way BJP and Parrikar have developed the state, they deserve all the support.”

Parrikar was a five-time MLA from Panaji before he went to the Centre as defence minister. Siddharth Kuncolienkar of the BJP won the election this year. He vacated the seat for Parrikar, necessitating the bypoll. The Aam Aadmi Party, which did not win a single seat in the Assembly polls, has not fielded candidates. Congress MLAs said they were confident of a victory for Chodankar. The result is on August 28.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App