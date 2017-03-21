Parrikar retains finance, home, 4 other ministries

Manohar Parrikar Manohar Parrikar

Retaining Home, Finance, and four other ministries, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday allotted portfolios for his council of ministers. While Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) got Public Works Department, Goa Forward’s Vijai Sardesai was allotted the Department of Town and Country Planning. BJP leaders Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar were given the urban development and power portfolios, respectively.

Independent MLAs in the Cabinet got one ministry each. While Rohan Khaunte got the revenue department, Govind Gawde was allocated the Art and Culture Ministry. The MGP’s Manohar Azgaonkar was given the tourism portfolio. Goa Forward’s Vinod Paliencar and Jayesh Salgaoncar have been given the Water Resources and Housing departments, respectively.

Dhavalikar had the Public Works Department as his last portfolio in the previous government before he was sacked by former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar in December. Dhavalikar’s ministry will be tasked with the responsibility of carrying out infrastructural changes made in the BJP’s poll campaign, including the construction of the eight-lane Zuari bridge and Mandovi bridge.

Further, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promising Rs 5,000 crore for the state, the public works department is expected to make progress through the term. After winning the floor test, Parrikar in his press meet had said that his immediate focus would be the budget, with the rest of the portfolios expected to be assigned in April.

