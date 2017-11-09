Manohar Parrikar: Political donations should be faceless

Manohar Parrikar, Demonetisation, Demonetisation India, Demonetisation Anniversary, Demonetisation anti-India forces, Black Money, India news, Indian Express Manohar Parrikar, Demonetisation, Demonetisation India, Demonetisation Anniversary, Demonetisation anti-India forces, Black Money, India news, Indian Express

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar stressed that political donations should be “faceless”, on the anniversary of demonetisation.

He also disclosed that the central government may be looking at the possibility of schemes which will help corporates purchase official bonds and give it to political parties without any disclosures.

Parrikar said “donations to political parties” were a sensitive matter. “Therefore I believe that if you really want to get legal donation… though it should (have) legal face, it should be faceless as far as the donor is concerned, to protect his identity. It is like being witness in a crime, where you may get a backlash. So, same way money donated to a political party can also result in backlash.”

On a specific question if the donations should be linked to Aadhaar, he said: “There is other side to it. Small donations, no one will bother. Whether you link it with Aadhaar or whether you take income tax certificate. If you link the big amounts to the source… the next government, if it changes hands, may target the company and the very noble idea of official donation will be driven under…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App