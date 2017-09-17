Manohar Parrikar pledges to devote 100 hours in a year for cleanliness 

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has pledged to devote at least 100 hours in a year for cleanliness activities on ‘Seva Diwas’, being observed today to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67th birthday.

Parrikar took oath to devote at least 100 hours every year towards cleanliness drive and programmes with maximum two hours per day. “I pledge today not to make use of plastic in my day to day activities. Let us start from self,” he said at a programme in Panaji.

To mark Modi’s birthday today, the BJP is observing ‘Seva Diwas’ across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives. Parrikar said Goa would become garbage free by 2020 and the government has already started working towards it. “To achieve the goal, the prime focus should be on reduction of wastage created out of unnecessary consumption. Do not create waste at the starting point. As far as possible manage the waste at local level,” he said.

Parrikar also appealed to people to shun the use of plastic at homes and outside. He said all government departments have been directed to not use plastic items for any programme or functions.

