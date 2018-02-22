Manohar Parrikar out of Mumbai hospital, arrives in Goa; likely to present state budget

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, was discharged on Thursday morning and is expected to reach the Goa Legislature Assembly in time to present the state budget. Congress MLA Isidore Fernandes informed the floor of House that Parrikar has landed in Goa by a special flight at 11.55 am today.
“All the prayers have been heard. He is currently gone home. He has strong will power so he may present budget also,” Michael Lobo, Deputy speaker said outside the Assembly. Security has been beefed up in the area before Parrikar’s arrival.
Parrikar was admitted on February 15 at Lilavati Hospital after he complained unease in the stomach. The Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement saying he was being treated for “inflamed pancreas”. The Prime Minister has also visited Parrikar in the hospital on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, a special mass has been planned on Saturday for Parrikar by “well-wishers of all faiths” at 11 am at Mary Immaculate Conception Church, Panaji reads a statement from the state government.
In Parrikar’s absence, BJP MLA Francis D’Souza was made the leader of the BJP legislature party. Parrikar had, in the days leading to the budget session, said provisions had been made to ensure the deficits were handled carefully.
- Feb 22, 2018 at 1:54 pmGood Luck to Mr Parrikar. He is one person in BJP i like for his simplicity and inclusive approach in politics.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 1:31 pmI'm simply elated. we adore Parrikarji my earnest sincere hope and wish from my heart that Parrikarji has to present the budget has merely coincided with Parrikarji's presence in Goa. lovely thursday I'm very happyReply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 1:06 pmgood news, but why Lilavati was telling that if there is any need, parrikar will be flown to the US for further treatment. May be BJP thinking that the Govt might fall in Goa advised Parrikar to get the discharge from Lilavati and present the budget and if required can himself readmitted after budget presentation. anything can be possible in politics. But I am still amazed by a simple sickness of food poison why did Lilavati is telling that parrikar needs to be sent to the US for further treatment. Let's wait for the coming day, what developments take place. after the budget presentation still, there is doubt as to exactly which type of disease parrikar is really suffering fromReply