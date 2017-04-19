Manohar Parrikar interested in contesting from Panaji

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

The BJP said on Wednesday that it was holding “discussions” with two of its legislators in Goa as the party wants a vacant seat for the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who needs to get elected to the state Legislative Assembly. “Discussions are going on with Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral and also (Panaji MLA) Siddharth Kuncolienkar (to see if either of them is ready to resign). Parrikar has shown interest in contesting from Panaji which is his traditional bastion,” Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told PTI on Wednesday.

Parrikar returned to the coastal state as the CM though he hadn’t contested Assembly elections in February. He was elected from Panaji constituency in 2012, but resigned after he was made the Union Defence Minister. Kuncolienkar replaced him in subsequent by-poll, and retained the seat in this year’s elections, defeating United Goans’ Atanasio Monserratte with a thin margin of 1,500 votes.

