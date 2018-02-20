Goa budget session begins on sombre note

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar remained in Lilavati Hospital on Monday, undergoing treatment for an inflamed pancreas. Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told reporters that the Prime Minister’s Office was constantly in touch with doctors at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, where Parrikar is admitted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Parrikar at the hospital on Sunday evening.

“The PMO is constantly in touch with Lilavati Hospital and they are reporting to the PM. Everything is in the hands of God finally. But PM has said whatever needs to be done, if he needs to be taken out of India to US, should be done,” Lobo said. However, in a press release later, South Goa MP and state BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar said: “Hon. CM Shri. Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, and is responding to the treatment. He is being treated by the best of the experts and as per the information, his condition is stable. Further, the news that he is being flown to USA for further treatment is totally false and baseless.”

Lilavati declined to comment on the line of treatment for Parrikar.

The Chief Minister’s Office said he had pancreatic inflammation. Parrikar was admitted to the hospital in Bandra on February 15 after reporting abdominal pain. In a statement issued on Sunday, the hospital said: “We iterate that the honourable CM is being treated and is responding well to the treatment.” Hospital vice-president Ajay Pande said in the statement: “It has been brought to our notice, various malicious and misleading reports/ rumours are floating around in the electronic/ print media with regards to the health of chief minister of Goa. We categorically deny all such rumours.”

Till Saturday, the Goa Chief Minister’s Office had said that Parrikar would be in Goa on Monday for the start of the budget session. But doctors reportedly advised against it. The House was adjourned on Monday and will meet on Tuesday. Speaker Pramod Sawant wished Parrikar speedy recovery and appealed to everyone not to believe in rumours. The session has been curtailed from 32 days to four because of the CM’s ailing health.

The mood in the House was sombre and the MLAs left soon after the national anthem was sung. Speaker Sawant took the opportunity to inform the House about the Chief Minister’s condition. “He is responding well to treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery. To everyone, please do not believe rumours.” The ruling party legislators appointed MGP leader and PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar the Leader of the House.

A decision has also been taken that the budget will not be read, only be tabled on the floor of the House on Thursday by Dhavalikar. MLA Francis D’Souza has been made Leader of the BJP legislature party. Parrikar had, in the days leading to the budget session, said provisions had been made to ensure the deficits were handled carefully. On Monday, it was Dhavalikar who welcomed Governor Mridula Sinha to the House, who addressed the Assembly. In a press meet later, state Congress chief Shantaram Naik said, “The Governor’s speech missed almost all the relevant issues Goans are facing today, including nationalisation of rivers and coal imports”.

