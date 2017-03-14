If Parrikar wants to be ‘sultan for two days’ he is welcome to do so: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Express File Photo) Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Express File Photo)

Shortly after former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa, the Congress party on Tuesday rubbished the move saying the ceremony is a ministerial act and has no constitutional significance. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi was quoted by ANI as saying, “Swearing-in is a ministerial act, is of no constitutional significance. Will be nullified in a floor test in 48 hours.”

In a jibe at Parrikar, Singhvi said if he wants to be a ‘sultan for two days’ then he is welcome to do so. Congress’ critical comments come just hours after Parrikar took oath as Chief Minister of Goa for the second time in five years along with nine other MLAs at the Raj Bhavan. In a press conference after his swearing-in ceremony, Parrikar said his Hindi has improved after going to Delhi. “You might be wondering how I managed the magic figure. Everyone who signed the letter had only one condition – asking Modi to relieve me from Delhi to help form a government in Goa. I have the support from Sudin and Vijai for Goa’s development and that specialty called “goankarponn”. I am grateful,” he said.

The former defence minister also attacked the Congress saying nobody wants to support them as everyone knows there is infighting. “In ten years they have had 12 CMs. No one wants to support them as everyone knows there is infighting. They proved it again today. I am asked again, will you prove majority. We had 21 on day one. 22 now came late. Congress came in a bus. The reason is they are scared if they come in car, they are scared some cars might disappear. They packed 17 in a bus. We have MGP, Goa Forward and two and a half Independents. More than 55 per cent Goans are thus represented. Thus, we have a post-election coalition. This is adequate proof for floor of the House. We will prove it. Let everyone be very clear – 365 x 5 years,” he added.

