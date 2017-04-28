Garbage management, traffic discipline themes to be part of Goa syllabus

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

‘Management of garbage’ and ‘traffic discipline’ would be part of the primary and secondary educational curriculum in Goa, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said in Panaji on Friday. Addressing a gathering in Panaji after inaugurating new building of a private library, the chief minister said he has delved into the reasons behind occurrence of road accidents and has come out with certain measures, both short-term and long-term.

“We are trying to find out the solution for the problems that we have identified during the detailing process (regarding the causes of accidents). We have realised that teaching the young minds about the traffic discipline is one of the steps that can go a long way to prevent accidents,” he said. The CM said that his government was working on temporary and permanent measures to check the number of road accidents.

“One of the measures that would be taken is introducing ‘garbage management’ and ‘traffic discipline’ as part of the primary and secondary school educational curriculum,” he said. However, it is not known whether ‘garbage management’ and ‘traffic discipline’ will be introduced as separate subjects or will be taught as special topics under existing textbooks. Parrikar said students would also be taught on importance of segregating garbage. “It is important for the students to know the importance of segregation and treatment of garbage. We should tell them (students) that if we don’t address this problem now, we would be pushed into the piles of waste,” he said.

Recalling his recent visit to the Portuguese-era garbage dump at Sonsodo near Margao city, Parrikar said he found that the shed that was constructed to segregate garbage lies buried under heaps of trash. “We found the shed 40-50 metres down in the garbage dump. This means so much garbage has been created that the shed itself lies buried into it,” he said. Many people died in road accidents in various parts of the state recently, following which the government started deploying more police personnel on highways.

