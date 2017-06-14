Manohar Parrikar dons role of a teacher during visit to DIET

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today donned the role of a volunteer teacher at state run District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

The official twitter handle of Chief Minister’s Office tweeted a photograph showing Parrikar addressing group of students in a class.

“Manohar Parrikar taking class of D Ed students as a volunteer teacher at DIET, Porvorim,” tweeted the CMO.

When contacted, Parrikar, who is also State Education Minister, said that he interacted with the students of Diploma in Education (D Ed) over the syllabus taught to them and asked them some questions.

“I wanted to know from them what is being taught to them,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the session with the students was interactive.

Parrikar also inspected the DIET campus at Porvorim, near here and met the officials to know about their requirements.

The chief minister in the past has stressed on imparting value education in schools.

