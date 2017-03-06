Latest news
  • Manohar Parrikar calls for action against terrorism

Manohar Parrikar calls for action against terrorism

"Terrorism remains the most pervasive and serious challenge to global security while threat of terror is transnational," the Defence Minister said.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published:March 6, 2017 12:07 pm
manohar parrikar, anti-terror operations, j&K, bipin rawat, army chief, army chief warning, defence minister, india news, indian express news Union Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Monday called on Asian countries for action against terrorism, describing it as the “most pervasive and serious threat”. “Terrorism remains the most pervasive and serious challenge to global security while threat of terror is transnational. The response doesn’t seem so,” Parrikar said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“A collective action should come from Asia,” he added. He was speaking at the 19th Asian Security Conference being held here at the Institute of Defence and Studies and Analyses. The theme of the conference this year is “Combating Terrorism: Evolving an Asian Response”.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 06: Latest News