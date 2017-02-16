‘Bribery’ remark: EC rebukes Parrikar, tells him to be careful in future while making statements

Union Minister Manohar Parrikar. Union Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The Election Commission on Thursday rebuked Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar over his alleged remarks on bribery made during poll campaigning in Goa. The poll watchdog told him to be careful in future while making such statements. The EC had earlier said the CD containing his remarks was not tampered with in any manner. It had also asked the Defence Minister to file his final reply by February 9.

Meanwhile, Parrikar has maintained his speech made in Konkani were incorrectly translated. On January 29, while addressing a gathering in North Goa, Parrikar had reportedly said: “…Now also someone will give you Rs 1,000… We give Rs 1,500 every month. After five years, 1,500 will become 90,000 and this will also increase.” “Today, take from anyone Rs 2,000 and vote for them… There is no problem if somebody roams around by taking Rs 500 but just vote for the Lotus,” he said in the speech which he spoke in Konkani.

Here is the copy of the letter from EC to Parrikar.

The EC had sent a notice to the defence minister and sought his explanation by February 3, but the latter sought more time for his explanation. Reminding the former Goa Chief Minister of the provisions of the Model Code for elections, it said his remarks amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.

Informed sources in the poll panel said Parrikar in his reply said what he meant to say was changed due to incorrect translation from Konkani to English. The Commission, however, said the entire speech has been again transcripted and translated by a three-member committee.

