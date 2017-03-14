Manohar Parrikar back in Goa saddle, ordered to prove majority in House tomorrow

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar became the chief minister of Goa today. (Express Photo) Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar became the chief minister of Goa today. (Express Photo)

Manohar Parrikar, who stepped down as Defence Minister to head a BJP coalition in Goa, was sworn in as Chief Minister for the fourth time Tuesday. He will have to prove his majority on the floor of the House Thursday in line with a Supreme Court order Tuesday. Parrikar and nine others were administered the oath of office by Governor Mridula Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, three days after the BJP ended up second behind the Congress in a split mandate. Along with Parrikar, those sworn in as ministers were two MLAs of the BJP, three of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), two of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents.

The Congress, which won 17 seats in the 40-member Assembly, had approached the Supreme Court to stall the swearing-in but got no reprieve. The court ordered Parrikar to prove his majority on Thursday though the Governor had earlier given him 15 days to prove his strength.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Parrikar. “Congratulations to @manoharparrikar and his team on being sworn in. My best wishes in taking Goa to new heights of progress,” Modi tweeted.

In New Delhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who took additional charge of the Defence portfolio, said he was confident that the BJP would be able to prove its majority in the Goa House and rejected the argument of the “minority” Congress that it was not invited first to form the government in the state.

Earlier Tuesday, the 17 Congress MLAs made a last ditch attempt to stall the swearing-in, meeting the Governor at 1.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan where arrangements for the ceremony were in full swing. Posters of Modi, Amit Shah and Parrikar lined the road to the Raj Bhavan at Dona Paula.

Emerging from the meeting with the Governor, Luizinho Faleiro, president of the Goa Congress, said: “We have the majority with us and we will prove it. We just need the opportunity… Soniaji is a rare example of sacrifice in the democratic world, had a chance to be Prime Minister twice but she chose Dr (Manmohan) Singh… We have told all like-minded MLAs and parties that we are ready to sacrifice, please join us.”

He handed a written submission to the Governor, saying the mandate was against the BJP. “We have given a written submission and have requested her excellency to study our side. We are the single largest party to have secured the highest number of votes. We have also informed that the BJP did not have a pre-poll alliance with any other party. Give the straight mandate to us, the results were against the BJP. They lost the mandate, their Chief Minister and seven of their ministers too lost it. The whole manner in which they have formed a post-poll alliance is mounting defeat to the people’s mandate,” he said.

Backed by AICC leaders Digvijaya Singh and Chella Kumar, the impromptu press briefing outside the Governor House also made for a rare photograph — Digambar Kamat, Luizinho Faleiro and Pratapsingh Rane standing together, and asking for a floor test. The three former CMs were said to have been in a contest earlier for the post of the CM.

Faleiro and Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar spoke on attempts made to seek an appointment with the Governor since March 12. “She (Mridula Sinha) should have invited us as per the convention and procedure of the Constitution and now this is inviting us in deference of the Supreme Court order,” Faleiro said.

The Congress has relied on the convention of the single largest party being invited first to form the government. “The Governor does not have the authority to take a head count. The head count is not done here,” he said, pointing to the gates of the Raj Bhavan. “The counting is done in the legislative assembly.”

