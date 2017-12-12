Manohar Parrikar backs MoU with Centre as Opposition, citizens protest river ‘nationalisation’

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File)

WHILE GOA Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday defended the Centre’s move to accord the status of “national importance” to the state’s rivers, the first interaction called by him to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on inland waterways was met with protests from citizens, and opposition from the Congress.

Outside the venue, housewives, students and people from all walks of life protested by sporting black bands, and with placards that said “Delist Goa’s 6 rivers from National Waterways Act, 2016” and “Say no to River Nationalisation”.

By evening, the Congress had written to Union Shipping & Water Resources, and River Development Minister Nitin Gadkari to remove all rivers from the schedule of National Waterways Act. The party asked Gadkari to allow states to have complete control to decide what they want to do with their rivers.

Parrikar had called for an interaction of both ruling and opposition legislators and representatives of NGOs to discuss the future of Goa’s rivers once the memorandum is passed.

Earlier this year, the government had drafted the MoU on “nationalisation” of Goa’s rivers: Mandovi, Zuari, Chapora, Mapusa and Cumbharjua. It is a tripartite agreement between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) and the Captain of Ports department of Goa government, with MPT representing the Union ministry for Shipping, and Captain of Ports as nodal agency for the state.

Once passed, and given legal sanction, IWAI will have authority to develop the state’s rivers, including infrastructure development for improving inland waterways for shipping and navigation.

The agreement, Parrikar explained during the meeting, was important also for “disbursement of Central assistance in terms of funds for development of waterways”. He said the state “will be at a loss” if it does not sign the agreement, as Goa will then be forced to seek help “even for constructing fishing jetties”.

He told the MLAs that the state will be the “ultimate authority to decide on any project” across waterways, and the MoU will get in seamless help from the Centre on execution and better infrastructure support.

Asked by NCP MLA Churchill Alemoa whether the move is to ease coal transport, as people fear, Parrikar said coal is already being transported by waterways and the MoU is not designed for coal transport.

Congress MLA Alex Reginald said the meeting cannot be taken as the final word since “we were never given a copy of the draft MoU to study and were made to just sit and listen to a presentation”. He said, “This involves our villages, our traditional occupations, and no sarpanches or members of gram panchayats were invited. This needs debate and discussion; voices need to be heard.”

Savio Correia, an environmentalist who attended the session, said, “Our fear is that once the MoU is executed it will give away the asset to the Centre. Our experience with MPT has been bad. Our coastline has already been conceded to MPT…. We are afraid our waterways, which we now use for traditional fishing, will be taken over for heavy shipping.”

Correia asked the CM on constitutional validity of the draft MoU, to which he did not get a response — Parrikar did not answer questions raised by activists.

The Opposition plans to take up the matter in the Assembly,” Reginald said.

