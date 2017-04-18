Manohar Parrikar allocates portfolios to two new ministers

As per the notification issued at Panaji, Parrikar retained his own portfolios, including Home, Finance, Personnel, General Administration and Vigilance. (Source: PTI Photo) As per the notification issued at Panaji, Parrikar retained his own portfolios, including Home, Finance, Personnel, General Administration and Vigilance. (Source: PTI Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday allocated Health and Panchayat portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers– Vishwajit Rane and Mauvin Godinho, respectively.

Parrikar also allotted additional portfolios to other ministers on Tuesday. The first round of portfolio distribution had been done on March 20.

As per the notification issued at Panaji, Parrikar retained his own portfolios, including Home, Finance, Personnel, General Administration and Vigilance.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar, who had been given the charge of Public Works Department (PWD), was also allotted Transport portfolio.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) legislator Vijai Sardesai, who had been allotted the Town and Country planning in the earlier round, was given the Agriculture portfolio as well.

BJP legislator Francis D’Souza, who had been given the charge of Urban Development department, got the additional responsibility of Law and Judiciary and Legislative Affairs.

MGP legislator Manohar Ajgaonkar was today allotted the Sports portfolio, in addition to the Tourism department, while independent MLA Rohan Khaunte was given the Information Technology today, besides the Revenue department allotted earlier.

Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar was given additional charge of the Social Welfare Ministry. Independent legislator Govind Gawade, who helms the Art and Culture department, was also given the responsibility of the Tribal Welfare department.

Water Resources Minister and GFP legislator Vinod Palyekar was also given the charge of the Fisheries department. His party colleague Jayesh Salgaoncar was also given the charge of Rural Development Agency department. He had been given the Housing Board portfolio in the first round.

There are twelve ministers in the state cabinet, including Parrikar himself.

